Listeners to BBC Radio Merseyside this week will hear Ukrainian as well as English jingles as Liverpool hosts the Eurovision Song Contest.

Irena Taranyuk, from the BBC Ukrainian Service, has voiced the special “station sound” that will run across the station's output until after Saturday's grand final.

The service's editor, Marta Shokalo, said: “The whole Eurovision experience in Liverpool is about seeing and hearing Ukraine.

"We are very proud that we’ve made our own little contribution to it via the beautiful voice of our Irena Taranyuk."