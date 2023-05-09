Ukrainian jingles created for BBC Radio Merseyside
At a glance
BBC Radio Merseyside is running Ukrainian jingles as part of its Eurovision output
Irena Taranyuk from the BBC Ukrainian Service has voiced the special “station sound”, which will run until Saturday
The first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final takes place on Tuesday from 20:00 BST
The second is on Wednesday with the grand final on Saturday
Listeners to BBC Radio Merseyside this week will hear Ukrainian as well as English jingles as Liverpool hosts the Eurovision Song Contest.
Irena Taranyuk, from the BBC Ukrainian Service, has voiced the special “station sound” that will run across the station's output until after Saturday's grand final.
The service's editor, Marta Shokalo, said: “The whole Eurovision experience in Liverpool is about seeing and hearing Ukraine.
"We are very proud that we’ve made our own little contribution to it via the beautiful voice of our Irena Taranyuk."
Ms Shokalo added: "She has been listened to by thousands of people in Ukraine and now thousands of British people, and the guests of this event will hear this strong and beautiful Ukrainian voice.”
Ms Taranyuk said: "To be able to say in Ukrainian 'Liverpool calling' was a moment of both intense emotion and huge pride.
"It truly felt as if a part of Ukraine came to Merseyside and we were heralding the fact.
"Whoever wins Eurovision, it feels like a victory for Ukraine, the UK and for Liverpool."
'Ukraine's party'
BBC Radio Merseyside’s executive editor Andrew Bowman said: “Sam Ryder said this is Ukraine’s party and we’re hosting it in our house – and these special jingles really embody that spirit.
"We’re honoured in Liverpool to be the Host City on behalf of Ukraine. Eurovision is an amazing celebration but this year is also poignant because of the war."
