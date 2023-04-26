Dozens of objections to resubmitted estate plans
At a glance
Plans for 118 homes at the western edge of Leominster have recieved almost 60 objections
It is the second time plans have been submitted for the area after previously being rejected
Residents have raised concerns about an increase in traffic on local roads
Almost 60 objections have been lodged against resubmitted plans for 118 homes on the edge of a Herefordshire town.
It is the second time developers have put forward proposals for the development on the western edge of Leominster.
Last year, Muller Property Group's plans for the Barons Cross Road homes were refused after more than 200 complaints.
Herefordshire Council's strategic housing officer said she objected to the housing mix.
Pre-application advice from the council “was for a mix of houses, bungalows and maisonettes”, said Tina Wood.
But what is proposed instead are “three-storey apartment blocks with no amenity space and further two-storey apartment blocks with inadequate communal space", she added.
With 76 supporting documents, the new application seeks to address the reasons for last year's refusal.
It includes new reports covering air and river quality and an explanation of how the scheme would fit into the wider proposed “sustainable urban extension” to the southwest of Leominster.
Residents have raised particular concern about the impact of an increase in traffic.
“There is just no way these narrow roads could take any more traffic of the volume that would be generated by all of these new buildings,” said Tim Wilson, from Westcroft.
A "strong" objection has also been submitted by Leominster Civic Society which said it was “disappointed to see this previously rejected application appear again”.
“The same issues raised before by ourselves and several hundred other residents and interested parties remain the same,” a spokesperson said.
Comments are invited on the proposal until the end of Wednesday.