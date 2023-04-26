A refugee support group has said the number of young people seeking their services has not increased since its launch 20 years ago.

The Kent Refugee Action Network (KRAN) works with refugees and asylum seekers aged 16 to 24 who arrived in Kent alone.

The charity aims to provide the education and skills needed to integrate into the community.

Chief executive Razia Shariff said while the number of asylum seekers has not changed since KRAN was founded in 2003, the legislative landscape and the needs of young refugees have.