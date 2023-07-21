Two men have been arrested in connection with a crash in which two teenagers suffered serious injuries.

An investigation is ongoing into the collision between a car and a moped in Fredericks Road, Hastings, at 14:45 BST on Thursday, Sussex Police said.

Two boys – aged 13 and 14 – were airlifted to hospital but are no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition.

A 23-year-old man from Eastbourne and a 22-year-old man from Hastings have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.