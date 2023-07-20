Thousands of senior hospital doctors in England have begun a 48-hour strike over a long-running pay dispute.

One consultant on the picket line in Birmingham said their pay had fallen by 35% in real terms since 2008, which meant the profession was struggling to recruit or retain staff.

The strike means only emergency care and a small amount of routine work will be provided.

The government said the 6% pay rise, announced last week, was fair and urged the profession to end the dispute.