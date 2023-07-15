Manx athletes are celebrating after a successful campaign at the 2023 Island Games in Guernsey which saw records broken.

The island's team of almost 200 competitors earned 67 medals in total, of which 20 were gold, 16 were silver and 27 secured were bronze.

The tally of 63 saw the island finish third in the overall standings, behind Jersey in second and hosts Guernsey who topped the table.

The flag bearer at the closing ceremony, Rachael Franklin, takes home three gold medals, and two new Games records in the women's 1,500m and 5,000m.