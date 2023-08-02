Huge low flying military helicopters have been spotted in north and mid Wales over the last week.

One enormous twin-rotor aircraft was even seen making an emergency landing in a field in Gwynedd - where it will have to be pulled out by a crane.

But why have giant RAF Chinook helicopters been seen in the skies over north and mid Wales?

It has been part of Operation Kukri Dawn, the final test for trainees who have spent the last three years learning how to fly what is the air force's aerial workhorse.

After spending a fortnight based at RAF Valley on Anglesey, the new pilots will now graduate - ready for action.