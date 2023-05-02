Two children involved in a car crash that killed three teenagers have life-changing injuries, police said.

Harry Purcell, 17, Matilda "Tilly" Seccombe, 16, and Frank Wormald, 16, died following the crash near Shipston-on-Stour in Warwickshire on 21 April.

The Ford Fiesta they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a Fiat 500 carrying the two children, aged 10 and 12, and their stepmother.

The children, a boy and a girl, remain in hospital after a number of operations.