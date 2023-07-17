Perranporth Post Office temporary closure announced
At a glance
The branch will "temporarily close" on Wednesday 30 July
The Post Office said it was "investigating options to reinstate" the service
It follows two other branch closures in Cornwall in June
A Cornish town is to lose its post office temporarily, it has been announced.
Perranporth Post Office, on St Pirans Road, is to close at 17:00 BST on 30 August, the Post Office said.
In a letter to customers, it said the move followed the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.
It follows concern at the closure of Portreath Post Office and the Wadebridge branch in June.
In the letter, Matthew Walls, network provision lead, said: "I would like to assure you that we are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a post office service to the local community.
"In exploring this, it is important that any future service is sustainable for the person operating the service, and for Post Office Limited."
He apologised for the inconvenience caused and added that "any future changes to service provision would be handled in line with our 'principles of community engagement, external'".
People have been told they can post or email comments, external about the future of the service.
The Post Office said on 14 July that the Redruth Post Office branch, which was due to close on 26 July, would remain open following the appointment of a temporary postmaster.
It said there would be one day of temporary closure on 2 August.
Stratton Post Office was saved from closure by the local town council in March.
