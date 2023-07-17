A Cornish town is to lose its post office temporarily, it has been announced.

Perranporth Post Office, on St Pirans Road, is to close at 17:00 BST on 30 August, the Post Office said.

In a letter to customers, it said the move followed the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use.

It follows concern at the closure of Portreath Post Office and the Wadebridge branch in June.