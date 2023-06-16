At the moment charges rise from £34.91 for one to three items, to £52.30 for six.

In Nottingham, "collections cost £20 for up to six household items, such as a sofa, bed, mattress, wardrobe, chair and table", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

New council leader Baggy Shanker last week said the council's reserves were depleted and it was his group's task to build reserves "back up", and work towards "managing our budget without depending on [the reserves]".

Mr Dhindsa has now said: "The people of Derby have voted us in and our manifesto pledges are what they expect us to achieve.

"I don't want to give a time but I've asked for it to happen as soon as possible."

