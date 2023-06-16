Council's free bulky waste service promise renewed
Derby City Council's ruling Labour group says it will deliver a pre-election pledge to provide free bulky waste collections.
Currently, residents must pay at least £34 for items such as furniture to be collected from their doorstep.
But as part of a pledge for a cleaner Derby and to reduce fly-tipping, the Labour group promised to scrap the charge, despite budget pressures.
Hardyal Dhindsa, newly-appointed cabinet member for waste services, reaffirmed the intention but declined to put a timescale on its introduction.
At the moment charges rise from £34.91 for one to three items, to £52.30 for six.
In Nottingham, "collections cost £20 for up to six household items, such as a sofa, bed, mattress, wardrobe, chair and table", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
New council leader Baggy Shanker last week said the council's reserves were depleted and it was his group's task to build reserves "back up", and work towards "managing our budget without depending on [the reserves]".
Mr Dhindsa has now said: "The people of Derby have voted us in and our manifesto pledges are what they expect us to achieve.
"I don't want to give a time but I've asked for it to happen as soon as possible."
