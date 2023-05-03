Brian Morgan was 73 when his life was completely changed by a local fishing group.

Living on his own in a flat in Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taf, he had become increasingly isolated and lonely.

“I didn’t meet anybody. I hadn’t even met my neighbours,” he said.

Then last summer he happened across a Facebook post about a fishing group for people suffering with their mental health.

“I used to fish many years ago as a boy in the local river and I enjoyed it then,” said Brian. “We never ended up catching very much but it was great.’’

The group he had come across, Reel Minds, is one of a growing number of social prescribing organisations which aim to improve mental health and wellbeing through community activities.

For Brian, who now lives in a care home, it was a lifeline.