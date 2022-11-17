Suffolk and Norfolk devolution deal announced by Jeremy Hunt
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has announced a new devolution deal for Suffolk.
In his autumn statement, Mr Hunt said a similar deal for Norfolk would also "follow shortly".
Neighbouring Cambridgeshire and Peterborough area has had an elected mayor since 2017.
Councillor Matthew Hicks, leader of Suffolk County Council, welcomed the announcement as "a truly historic deal for Suffolk".
Mr Hunt said more power needed to be put in the hands of local leaders.
"We need more of this inspirational local leadership," he said.
He said in the commons the deal would bring a mayor to Suffolk.
Conservative Mr Hicks said the authority would “pursue a model" of electing a leader rather than a mayor.
Mr Hicks said: “If agreed, this provisional deal would deliver decades of significant additional investment into local priorities."
He said the deal was developed in partnership with Suffolk's district and borough councils, Police and Crime Commissioner and MPs.
The details of the deal will be published by the government in the coming weeks.
Mr Hicks said it would then "be taken forward to public consultation with Suffolk’s communities and businesses".
Norfolk County Council said in a statement: "Although discussions on a Norfolk deal are well advanced, no final decision has been made." As is the case with Suffolk, it said any deal would not involve a mayor but rather an elected leader of the county council.
