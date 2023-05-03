Poet Laureate Simon Armitage is set to appear at a festival celebrating libraries.

He will be reading poems and answering questions at Eccles Library, Salford for Greater Manchester's Festival of Libraries next month.

Elbow lead singer Guy Garvey and artist Stanley Chow will also appear at events, with performances and workshops taking place across the region's 133 libraries.

The festival will run from Wednesday 7 June to Sunday 11 June.