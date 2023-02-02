Homes decision deferred over traffic dangers
A decision over plans to build 500 homes near Burton upon Trent has been deferred after concerns were raised about road safety.
Homes England has applied to build the properties in the town as well as a 36-space car park and new spine road through the site between Tutbury Road and Rolleston Road.
But traffic modelling used in the application that suggested just 20 cars turned at one junction was inaccurate, councillor Graham Lamb claimed, who said he had recorded 148.
The scheme, which had been recommended for approval, was deferred for further traffic investigation and consideration on where the car park would be.
'Utter carnage'
Mr Lamb told the county council meeting on Tuesday that a staggered junction on Rolleston Road, Bitham Lane and Harehedge Lane, where he conducted his survey, was a busy and dangerous junction.
“As it is dangerous Staffordshire County Council employs three lollipop attendants from the school opening and closing," he said.
“If you do not have a reliable model how can you be sure that you mitigate the increased traffic volume?"
Tim Salmon, chairman of Rolleston Civic Trust, also told committee members the junction was already "horrendous and this is utter carnage".
The 500 homes were in addition to 1,500 planned in nearby Outwood, which would mean an extra strain on infrastructure, he added.
“About 100 schoolchildren come up and down [Rolleston Road] from Rolleston village, everyday walking on foot on the pavement," he said.
"There is a severe problem with road safety and some child will be injured.”
Highways officers said all planning activity in an area was considered and information from Mr Lamb had been received by traffic modellers, but could not confirm if it had been looked at it.
A representative for Homes England said the scheme aimed to "maximise open space", but acknowledged concerns around traffic, adding that it planned additional infrastructure and a possible new bus route.