Parents call for apology over councillors' SEND comments
At a glance
Councillor for Maidstone Simon Webb suggested having an Educational Health Care Plan was “the in thing to do as a parent these days”
A parent said the comments were “discriminatory, ablest and antiquated”
Kent County Council leader Roger Gough said he was “conscious of the amount of hurt and anger” caused by the comments
An organisation for parents of children with special educational needs and disabilities has called for a public apology over “shocking” comments made at a council meeting in Kent.
During a Kent County Council (KCC) SEND sub-scrutiny meeting, Conservative councillor for Maidstone Simon Webb described having an Educational Health Care Plan (EHCP) as “the in thing”.
And Sarah Hudson, a Conservative councillor for Tonbridge and Malling, suggested parents “only apply for the provision because of the extra benefits”.
Both councillors have been approached by the BBC for comment. The Tory leader of KCC Roger Gough said: “I’m hugely conscious of the amount of hurt and anger that has caused.”
An EHCP provides extra support and finances for children and young people who need more than what is available through special educational needs support.
'Discriminatory, ablest and antiquated'
During the recorded meeting, Ms Hudson said: “They are deliberately choosing that route because they see all the add-ons that come with it and think, ‘well this is bloody good. Let’s go for it’.
“I’m aware of many families who never, ever once have taken their own child to school because the state pays for a cab to take that child to school, even though it might just be up the road, and they are perfectly capable of driving themselves because neither of them work.”
In a letter to the sub-scrutiny committee’s chairman Perry Cole, Kent Parents and Carers Together (PACT) called for a public apology.
It said the comments were “derogatory and disparaging”, adding that trust and faith in SEND provision in Kent was at “an all-time low”.
A parent in Sittingbourne with three children with special educational needs – two of which have an EHCP - said the comments were “discriminatory, ablest and antiquated”.
She said: “If they are prepared to speak like that in a meeting that is recorded and available publicly, what are they saying about our children behind closed doors?”
Mr Gough, who was not at the meeting, said he would not apologise on behalf of others, but added: “There were a number of points that I certainly would not have said and that I don’t think are at all right.
“I’m hugely conscious of the amount of hurt and anger that has caused.”
He added: “We have a big hill to climb to improve services for children with special educational needs and disabilities and their families.”
