A man has been arrested after an attack left a 39-year-old fighting for his life in hospital.

Nottinghamshire Police said a man and his brother had been on a night out and were making their way to another pub when they were attacked by three men in Middle Gate at about 02:00 BST on 26 March.

One is recovering in hospital but is still in a serious but stable condition, while the other suffered minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man, from Newark, has been arrested for assault.