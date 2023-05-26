Airport closed for an hour for runway repairs
The main runway at Alderney Airport was closed for an hour on Thursday for repairs.
A routine inspection by staff identified a "small area that required minor patching".
The asphalt runway was closed at 10:00 BST and reopened an hour later, once the repair had set, Guernsey Ports said.
It said the work was undertaken between scheduled flights so none were cancelled.
The States of Guernsey has approved plans for a full refurbishment of the runway.
It will involve resurfacing, widening, strengthening and extending the existing asphalt strip.
Guernsey Ports said this would provide "more resilient" air links and a "full medical evacuation capability", as well as "future-proofing" security requirements.
It said the work would also cut £1m from the annual funding the hub receives from the States of Guernsey.
Construction work is due to start next year.
