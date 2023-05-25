Gardaí (Irish police) are treating the death of a woman in Dundalk, County Louth as murder.

The body of the victim, who was in her 60s, was found at an address in Bridge Street on Wednesday evening.

She had been assaulted and a post-mortem examination was carried out to determine the cause of her death.

Gardaí said they were not releasing the results for operational reasons but they began a murder inquiry on Thursday evening.

The scene of her death has been cordoned off by investigators.

The woman's name has not been released but a Family Liaison Officer has been appointed for her relatives.

Gardaí appealed for witnesses and they particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Bridge Street on Wednesday afternoon or evening.