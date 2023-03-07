'Oh deery me,' say crews rescuing tangled stag

A stag caught in netting in a field in Heydon, CambridgeshireCambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters came to the aid of the stuck stag on Saturday

A stuck stag "got itself into a bit of bother" by becoming entangled in a large piece of netting.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire worked to free the deer, after it was called to Heydon, near Royston, at 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

"Oh deery me!" the service said on its Facebook page.

Crews worked with a local vet to rescue the deer that "found his way home", it added.

Cambridgeshire Fire & Rescue Service

Fire crews from Cambridge, Linton and Royston were called in to help

Firefighters left the scene at about 16:00, it added.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

A vet helped fire crews release the trapped deer

