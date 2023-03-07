A stuck stag "got itself into a bit of bother" by becoming entangled in a large piece of netting.

Firefighters from Cambridgeshire worked to free the deer, after it was called to Heydon, near Royston, at 13:30 GMT on Saturday.

"Oh deery me, external!" the service said on its Facebook page.

Crews worked with a local vet to rescue the deer that "found his way home", it added.