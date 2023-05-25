A fisherman who committed drugs offences while he was already serving a previous suspended sentence has been spared jail.

Lucas Winchester, 22, was caught with cannabis after being pulled over for speeding in August and obstructed a police search of his car.

He was arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis after being stopped for a second time in a random check two months later.

Suspending the five month sentence for 12 months, Deemster Graeme Cook said sending him to prison would hinder is rehabilitation.