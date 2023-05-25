Man caught drug driving spared jail
A fisherman who committed drugs offences while he was already serving a previous suspended sentence has been spared jail.
Lucas Winchester, 22, was caught with cannabis after being pulled over for speeding in August and obstructed a police search of his car.
He was arrested for driving under the influence of cannabis after being stopped for a second time in a random check two months later.
Suspending the five month sentence for 12 months, Deemster Graeme Cook said sending him to prison would hinder is rehabilitation.
Douglas Courthouse heard the offences were committed within six months of his existing suspended sentence for possession being handed down.
The court heard Winchester was pulled over for driving at 44mph (70km/h) in a 30mph (48km/h) zone at Ballafesson on 29 August.
Officers could smell cannabis in the car and he admitted to having a grinder in the vehicle.
However, when police attempted to search the car Winchester put the drugs in his mouth and tried to swallow them.
He then ran from the car and threw the 3g (0.1oz) of cannabis into a field.
'Exceptional case'
Winchester, of Reayrt Ny Glionney in Laxey, was again pulled over by police for a roadside check on 19 October, where he was found to be nearly double the legal limit for cannabis while driving, the court was told.
His defence advocate said he had not taken any drugs for at least 12 hours beforehand and had not intended to drive while still under the influence.
But Deemster Graeme Cook said as a cannabis user he would have known its had lasting affects.
The deemster said while he had intended to send Winchester to prison, it would have an impact on his job as a fisherman and his opportunities for rehabilitation.
"This is an exceptional case as far as I'm concerned," the deemster said, adding: "There will be no second chance, this is your chance."
Winchester was also handed a 12 month supervision order.
