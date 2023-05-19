Arson suspected in BMX ramp fire

A ramp and trees after a fireBeds Fire and Rescue

Fire destroyed a ramp and several trees

A BMX ramp and four trees has been destroyed in a fire that is believed to have been started deliberately.

It happened in Sutton, Bedfordshire, on Thursday.

The county's fire and rescue service sent crews from Sandy and Biggleswade to tackle the blaze in woodland off Carthagena Road, near John O'Gaunt Golf Club.

The fire service said arson was suspected.

