A woman has died and three others were injured after two cars collided in Staffordshire.

At about 23:00 BST on Thursday, a white BMW and white Vauxhall Corsa collided on Coleshill Road, Tamworth.

The driver of the Corsa, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene and the passenger, a 17-year-old boy, was taken to hospital.

The driver of the BMW, a man in his 30s, and the passenger, a woman in her 30s, were also taken to hospital.