A Jersey politician has written to bank HSBC calling for it to re-consider closing an island branch.

The bank announced the branch in Five Oaks, St Saviour and the one in Halkett Street, St Helier, were set to permanently close in 2024.

It said this was due to an "increasing preference for online and mobile banking".

Kevin Lewis, Constable of St Saviour, said the branch's closure would affect the parish's older community.