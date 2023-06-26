Constable asks HSBC to reconsider branch closure
A Jersey politician has written to bank HSBC calling for it to re-consider closing an island branch.
The bank announced the branch in Five Oaks, St Saviour and the one in Halkett Street, St Helier, were set to permanently close in 2024.
It said this was due to an "increasing preference for online and mobile banking".
Kevin Lewis, Constable of St Saviour, said the branch's closure would affect the parish's older community.
Describing the decision as "quite disappointing", he said many parishioners did not trust internet banking and that the NatWest branch at Miladi Farm and Lloyds at Five Oaks had already closed, leaving HSBC at Five Oaks as "our last bank".
He said: "It is very much a community bank, if you like. Apparently nothing is happening with HSBC at Five Oaks until August of 2024, so we do have some leeway there."
