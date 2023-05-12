West Mercia police officer jailed for rape
At a glance
A West Mercia police officer has been jailed for 14 years for rape and sexual assault
Michael Darbyshire was sentenced at Worcester Crown Court earlier today
The 57-year-old was suspended from duty in December 2019
Deputy Chief Constable Alex Murray, of West Mercia Police, said the crimes were "abhorrent"
- Published
A police officer has been jailed after being found guilty of rape and five counts of sexual assault.
West Mercia Police's Deputy Chief Constable said Michael Darbyshire's crimes were abhorrent and his victims had shown great bravery in coming forward.
Darbyshire, 57, was arrested in November 2019 after the crimes were reported and suspended from duty a few days later.
He was sentenced to 14 years in prison at Worcester Crown Court following a two week retrial.
He had denied the charges.
The offences, which took place between November 2018 and August 2019, were reported to police in November 2019.
Alex Murray, West Mercia Police's Deputy Chief Constable, said: "The crimes committed by Michael Darbyshire were abhorrent."
“The victims in this case showed great bravery and courage in coming forward and supporting our investigation.
“I want the public to have confidence in our actions to proactively root out those who have no place in policing.
"We will continue to make sure those in our force who commit criminal offences are put before the courts and face disciplinary procedures to ensure they are banned from working in policing ever again," he added.
A previous trial in March 2021 resulted in a hung jury.
West Mercia Police said a n accelerated misconduct process will now take place.