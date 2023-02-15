Running clubs fear they could be left without "essential" facilities amid uncertainty over the future of a sports centre.

Northgate Sports Centre in Ipswich is owned by Suffolk County Council but has been run by Ipswich Borough Council (IBC) for 25 years.

At the end of March, management of the facility, based at the high school, will return to the county council.

The council said it was doing all it could "to find a positive solution".