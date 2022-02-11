Rental prices in Guernsey have risen by 20% in the last year, according to the latest figures released by the States.

The data shows the cost of renting a home is a fifth higher than it was at the same time in 2020.

Figures from the last quarter of 2021 show the average property in the local market now costs £1,650 per month.

The cost of buying a house has also increased since 2020.

On average, a house in the island costs about £550,000, which is 11% higher than the same time last year.

In the last quarter of 2021, there were 235 transactions in the local market, which is 110 fewer than during the same period in 2020.