Appeal after poppy charity box stolen
- Published
Police are appealing for witnesses after a poppy charity box was stolen on Remembrance Day.
CCTV images show a man discarding poppies on the floor before ripping the money box from a wall in Chesterfield Drive, Ipswich.
It was taken on 11 November at about 18:30 GMT, police said.
The suspect was described as a white man who could be wearing a work uniform.
Suffolk Police has appealed to anyone with information or who saw the incident to contact them.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk