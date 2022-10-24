A﻿ pedestrian was left in a critical condition after being hit by a car which later crashed with four other vehicles.

Police were called to Fosse Road South, Leicester at 13.23 BST on Friday after receiving reports a man had been hit by a Jaguar.

He was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

T﻿he same vehicle is then believed to have been involved in a five-car crash, police say.