Large crack on bridge prompts collapse fears
- Published
A large crack has appeared in a medieval bridge, prompting fears it may collapse.
The Toppesfield bridge, which is Grade II* listed, crosses the River Brett at Hadleigh, Suffolk.
Locals say the damage was caused by "misuse of the bridge by inconsiderate individuals".
The three-span stone bridge is thought to date from the 14th Century.
Hadleigh resident Connie Tregidon said they have had to use a ladder to support it from below.
"It's a very large ladder, to support the parapets, so I think if that wasn't there, potentially could topple into my partner's plot of land and kill some of our livestock," said Ms Tregidon.
Suffolk County Council say they will be making the pillar safe as soon as possible.
