Taxi from Essex for pupils at Cornwall school

Taxi drivers have travelled more than 300 miles (482km) to transport students to and from school in Cornwall.

Adam Paynter, a former leader of the council, said his three children had been transported by a taxi driver who had travelled from Essex to take them to a primary school near Launceston.

The driver was paid by the taxi company 24/7 Taxis, and was staying at a hotel in Devon in the interim, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Cornwall Council said it was a temporary measure, and that it was not paying for the temporary relocation of taxi staff or for their travel and accommodation.