Irish government buys two new naval patrol vessels

The New Zealand-bought ships will replace LÉ Orla and LÉ Ciara.

Both ships require a crew of 24 - half the size of the crew required for the navy's existing offshore ships.

"The changing face of maritime security in the Irish Sea has highlighted a requirement for a specialist inshore capability in order to protect Irish interests,” Lieutenant General Seán Clancy said.

He added: “The procurement of these vessels strengthens the ability of the Naval Service to fulfil its role in protecting our national sovereignty and constitutes a strong vote of confidence in the defence forces by the minister and government”.

The Irish government is also seeking a vessel to replace LÉ Eithne with a new more modern and capable multi role vessel.