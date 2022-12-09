Guernsey people get keep warm advice as winter bites

Guernsey people have been urged to try to avoid illness over the winter by following advice on how to stay warm., external

With the cost of living occupying minds, the States of Guernsey said: "We know that heating is expensive for many people, but the following steps could help avoid illnesses associated with the cold and help you keep warm.

"Even temperatures that appear to be mild (4°C to 8°C) can have negative effects on your health."

Low-income householders who do not qualify for income support can in some cases still get help with medical costs or fuel costs over winter, or in some cases both.