Guernsey people get keep warm advice as winter bites
Guernsey people have been urged to try to avoid illness over the winter by following advice on how to stay warm., external
With the cost of living occupying minds, the States of Guernsey said: "We know that heating is expensive for many people, but the following steps could help avoid illnesses associated with the cold and help you keep warm.
"Even temperatures that appear to be mild (4°C to 8°C) can have negative effects on your health."
Low-income householders who do not qualify for income support can in some cases still get help with medical costs or fuel costs over winter, or in some cases both.
The States said: "Heat your home, or the parts of it you’re using if you’re not able to heat the whole property, to above 18°C.
"This is particularly important if you have reduced mobility, are 65 or over, or have a health condition, such as heart or lung disease."
Drawing curtains and closing doors to block out draughts would keep heat in, it said.
"Fit draught-proofing to seal any gaps around windows and doors," said the States.
"Set your heating to come on before you get up in the morning and stay warm by wearing multiple thin layers."
To find out if you can get financial help, call 01481 221000.