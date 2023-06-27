A man has been caught with more than £1m worth of amphetamines in a Sports Direct bag in his car boot.

The 45-year-old from Liverpool was stopped on route to south Wales with 105kg (16st 7lb) by police.

It was part of a joint operation run by Tarian, the Regional Organised Crime Unit for Southern Wales, and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

Tarian said the suspect from Merseyside was charged and held in custody although the charge details have not been released.