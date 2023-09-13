Contaminated sardines leave Irish man in hospital
At a glance
An Irish national is receiving emergency treatment for botulism
One woman has died and 12 others are ill after eating sardines from a restaurant in Bordeaux
The French health agency said the sardines in question were homemade by the owner of Tchin Tchin Wine Bar
The Irish Embassy in Paris has urged citizens experiencing symptoms to seek medical attention
An Irish national is among those receiving emergency treatment for botulism after eating sardines in a French restaurant.
A 32-year-old woman has died and 12 others are being treated after the outbreak of the rare food-borne illness in Bordeaux.
Santé publique France, the country's public health agency, said the homemade sardines had been stored by the owner of Tchin Tchin Wine Bar in the French city.
The Irish Embassy in Paris have urged citizens who ate at the restaurant and have symptoms to consult a doctor "immediately".
According to the NHS, botulism is a rare but life-threatening condition, external caused by toxins produced by bacteria which often appear when food is improperly preserved.
These toxins then attack the nervous system, and can cause paralysis. This can then spread to the muscles that control breathing.
It has an incubation period ranging from a few hours to a few days, and can be fatal in five to 10% of cases if not treated properly.
Irish fans in city
All those being treated for the disease ate sardines from the restaurant between 4 and 10 September.
The Irish Times reported that an Irish man is in intensive care in a Spanish hospital with suspected botulism after eating at the restaurant.
Bordeaux is playing host for some Rugby World Cup games, with thousands of Irish fans present in the city for the team's match against Romania on 9 September.
Speaking to news agency AFP, a doctor at the Pellegrin hospital in the French city said among patients being treated were Irish, American and Canadian nationals.
Benjamin Clouzeau added a German national and a Barcelona resident had travelled home to receive treatment for the disease.
Five of the 12 patients being treated were on respiratory support as of Wednesday morning.
What are the symptoms of botulism?
Botulism is a serious condition and treatment is more effective the earlier it is started.
Those who ate in the restaurant at the centre of the outbreak and are experiencing symptoms are being urged to seek medical attention.
Some symptoms can include:
abdominal pain
nausea
vomiting
diarrhoea
dropping eyelids
blurred or double vision
difficulty swallowing
slurred speech
breathing difficulties
There is usually no fever associated with the disease.