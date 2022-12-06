A baby orangutan has been named after a former keeper at Paignton Zoo.

Brian Baxter worked at the zoo for 47 years before retiring in 2017.

When the orangutan was born on 24 October 2022, keepers wanted to make a tribute to Brian, who had passed away just over a month earlier.

The zoo said naming the Bornean orangutan Ranbi, an anagram of Brian, was a tribute to the keeper's "bright personality and passion for wildlife".