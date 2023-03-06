A man has appeared in court charged with arson after the front door of a flat was set on fire.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Central Avenue, Beeston, in the early hours of 27 February.

The fire was put out by the flat's occupant and there were no reports of any injuries.

The force said a 41-year-old man had been remanded in custody after appearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court charged with arson with intent to endanger life.