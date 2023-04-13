Snacks laced with drugs allegedly sold to children

Cheetos crisps found by policeWest Midlands Police

The drug-laced snacks were found during a raid in Wolverhampton

A man has been arrested after crisps were found laced with drugs and reportedly being sold to underage children.

The spiked snacks were seized by the Heath Town and East Park Police team during a raid in Wolverhampton on Wednesday, along with cash and some drugs.

Officers also believe knives had been sold to children under the age of 18.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of selling knives and snacks laced with drugs to minors, West Midlands Police said.

West Midlands Police

Officers said the haul was uncovered through some "niche and thorough police work"

