A man has been arrested after crisps were found laced with drugs and reportedly being sold to underage children.

The spiked snacks were seized by the Heath Town and East Park Police team during a raid in Wolverhampton on Wednesday, along with cash and some drugs.

Officers also believe knives had been sold to children under the age of 18.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of selling knives and snacks laced with drugs to minors, West Midlands Police said.