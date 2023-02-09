Harlow Council set to freeze council tax
- Published
The Conservatives who run Harlow Council are proposing a council tax freeze in April and for the next two years.
This would deliver on an election promise they made in 2021 when they won a landslide victory against Labour.
Last year the authority cut council tax by giving residents a rebate.
Many other councils in England are increasing council tax by the maximum 2.99% allowed by the government.
The leader of Harlow Council, Conservative Russell Perrin said the authority will continue to pay for all night street lighting.
Essex County Council brought in a part-night lighting policy nearly a decade ago to switch off most street lights between 0100-0500 to save money and carbon emissions, but Harlow pay the county council to keep the lights on.
Basildon Council came to a similar agreement, but the Conservative administration running that authority plans on ending the deal to save money in its budget for the coming year.
Harlow Labour party said it was going over the budget, which was published on Wednesday, and will respond later this week.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external