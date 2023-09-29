A racing dragon boat team is appealing for help to locate their boat's dragon head after it fell off in a river.

The crew lost the decorative head in the River Stour off Christchurch, Dorset, on Monday.

Appealing for its return, the team said: "If anyone sees it, it's not the loch ness monster on holiday."

The team, made up of 40 people who have had breast cancer, were training ahead of a dragon boat festival in Rome on 14 October.