A woman who travels daily from Kent to London to help care for her terminally ill mother is calling for an exemption from Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez) charges.

Zoe Saker drives 20 minutes from her home in Swanley to south London to see her mother, who has multiple myeloma – a type of bone marrow cancer.

Because her car does not comply with London's Ulez regulations, she will have to pay a daily charge of £12.50 from Tuesday.

A Transport for London (TfL) spokesperson said: “We are looking into the circumstances of this case and potential eligibility.”