Woman in her 90s dies after being hit by a car
- Published
A woman in her 90s has died after being hit by a car, police have said.
Norfolk Constabulary was called to Southtown Road, close to the junction with Queen Anne's Road, in Great Yarmouth at 17:30 BST on Monday 25 September to reports of a collision involving a Suzuki Vitara and a pedestrian.
The woman was taken to hospital and has since died from her injuries.
Police want anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage to contact them.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and X, external. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830