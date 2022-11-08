Man arrested after reports of shots fired
A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of shots being fired in Nottinghamshire.
Officers went to Bilborough Road, Bilborough, shortly after 10:00 GMT on Monday after residents said they heard gunfire.
A 28-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and he remains in police custody.
No injuries were reported but police said they were continuing to search the area for evidence.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers had been conducting a "thorough search of the area over the last 24 hours and will remain in the area for much of the rest of the day".