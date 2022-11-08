A man has been arrested after police were called to reports of shots being fired in Nottinghamshire.

Officers went to Bilborough Road, Bilborough, shortly after 10:00 GMT on Monday after residents said they heard gunfire.

A 28-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm without a certificate and he remains in police custody.

No injuries were reported but police said they were continuing to search the area for evidence.