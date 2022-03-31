Devon's local authorities have launched a website for residents in the county who want to provide a home to Ukranian refugees.

The Supporting Ukraine, external website will be updated with the latest guidance and information from the UK government as it becomes available, North Devon Council said.

The website has been launched by Team Devon, a partnership that includes Devon County Council, East Devon, Mid Devon, North Devon, South Hams, Teignbridge and Torridge District Councils, West Devon Borough Council and Exeter City Council.

The local authorities said they were giving particular guidance to people in Devon whose relatives in Ukraine are fleeing the conflict, as well as information on how volunteers can house refugees.

This includes ensuring DBS checks on potential sponsor families are being carried out, as well as assessing potential sponsors' accommodation for safeguarding risks.