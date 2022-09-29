Man held on suspicion of arson and weapon possession
A man has been arrested in a Derbyshire town after armed police raided a house.
Officers went to the property in Oxford Street, Ripley, at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.
A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon and arson.
He remains in custody and further inquiries are being carried out, police said.
Ch Supt Dave Kirby said: "There was an increased police presence throughout the morning in Ripley due to a warrant at a property on Oxford Street.
"The incident has now concluded and the public in the local area can be reassured that there is no risk to them as a result of the warrant."