Man held on suspicion of arson and weapon possession

Oxford Street, RipleyGoogle

A﻿rmed police were involved in detaining the man

A man has been arrested in a Derbyshire town after armed police raided a house.

Officers went to the property in Oxford Street, Ripley, at about 10:00 BST on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon and arson.

He remains in custody and further inquiries are being carried out, police said.

Ch Supt Dave Kirby said: "There was an increased police presence throughout the morning in Ripley due to a warrant at a property on Oxford Street.

"The incident has now concluded and the public in the local area can be reassured that there is no risk to them as a result of the warrant."

