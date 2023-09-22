The unit, which was updating fans on X, formerly Twitter, said the free buses were taking people into Warsaw and fans could also get taxis and walk.

"We have relayed the feelings of the fans to the police who are working to rectify the situation," officers said.

Aston Villa fans had been looking forward to the former champion's first European campaign in 13 years, but were disappointed by the defeat and criticised the delays and the logistics of getting them to and from the ground.

BBC Radio WM's Mike Taylor, who was there, said: "I didn't come out of the ground until about 90 minutes after the end of the game and the Villa fans were still there.

"The odd one or two were being allowed out to go and get taxis to elsewhere. There was a Villa police representative trying to co-ordinate."

Mr Budd, from the Villa podcast My Old Man Said, told the BBC that Villa stewards "were trying to do their best" but were dealing with a "disorganised" situation.