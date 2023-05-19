Devon and Cornwall Police are advising festival-goers to plan their route ahead of the Dart Music Festival this weekend.

There are a number of road closures and diversions that could complicate journeys.

The event is happening over three days which coincides with the closure of the A381 at Halwell.

Ferries into and out of Dartmouth are also likely to be very busy, officers said.

The festival involves more than 100 bands and performers playing at more than 20 venues around Dartmouth.

Insp Ben Shardlow said: “We are urging those who are heading to the festival this weekend to plan their journey, allocate plenty of time and keep in mind other road users and local residents.

"Particularly those who may be unfamiliar with the local area and relying on satnav.

"If you are travelling from Totnes, there are diversions in place and if you are coming from Torbay the ferries may be busier than usual.

"We hope to see everyone having a great time over the weekend”