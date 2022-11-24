A﻿ former virtual golf centre in the Borders is on course for conversion into a church.

T﻿he property on Channel Street in Galashiels has been empty for a number of years.

N﻿ow the Hope Church wants to bring it back into use for its growing congregation.

A﻿ planning application for the proposal has been submitted to Scottish Borders Council.

A﻿ design statement said the site had last been in operation as an indoor virtual golf centre in early 2017.

I﻿t used state of the art simulators to allow visitors to play dozens of the world's best courses.

T﻿he property has been vacant since then but it is hoped it can be brought back into use.

H﻿ope Church said its current premises on Overhaugh Street were not big enough for its congregation of more than 150 to gather together at once.

T﻿he design statement said bringing the property back into use would help to increase footfall in the town centre.

I﻿t added that no external alterations were planned so the proposals would not have any adverse impact on the amenity of the area.