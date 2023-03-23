Three people have been arrested after an AirBnB was raided for stolen goods following a police pursuit.

Officers said they saw the occupants of a Toyota Hilux acting suspiciously in Darlington at about 01:00 GMT on Wednesday.

The suspects allegedly failed to stop and drove at speed through several streets, before they tried to make off on foot.

Two boys, 16 and 17, and man, 25, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including dangerous driving, Durham Police said.