A soldier was killed after being hit by a lorry while walking home in the early hours from drinks with his army friends, an inquest has heard.

L/Cpl Kayde Kumar, 24, from Wrexham, died on 28 January 2022 on the way back to his army base in Upavon, Wiltshire.

The inquest, in Salisbury, heard he chose to walk the 10 miles (16km) to save the £30 taxi fare.

Coroner David Ridley recorded a conclusion that alcohol impaired his thinking and that he would have been hard to see due to his dark clothing.

The inquest heard that it was a mystery why L/Cpl Kumar was walking west on the carriageway, and that may have got lost after setting off towards his base.

He had been out in Amesbury, Wiltshire, with four other soldiers, and had drunk more than five pints of lager, Disaronno and Cokes and shots.