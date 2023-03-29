One of the major routes in and out of Leicester will be partially closed next month as resurfacing work begins.

Melton Road will be repaired in two phases from Saturday through to 12 April, with diversions in place and traffic marshals also deployed to help motorists.

Work will be paused over the Easter weekend.

Leicester City Council said £150,000 of the £225,000 cost of the work would come from the Transforming Cities Fund, external.